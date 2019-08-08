Italy's Salvini says government is finished, wants elections

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini leaves after the result of the vote on the future of a contested Alpine rail link meant to connect Turin with Lyon, at the Senate, in Rome, Italy, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday there was no way to patch up differences in Italy’s ruling coalition and the only way forward was to hold new elections.

Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, said in a statement that he had told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the League’s alliance with the 5-Star Movement had collapsed and “we should quickly give the choice back to the voters”.

He said parliament could be convened next week to carry out the necessary procedural steps.