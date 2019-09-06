Business News
September 6, 2019 / 6:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's new government boosts chances of better relations with EU: DBRS

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s new ruling coalition has increased the chances of a more constructive relationship with the European Union over budgetary issues, ratings agency DBRS said on Friday.

“Euro skeptic rhetoric will be put to one side,” DBRS said in a note.

A new government between the 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party was sworn in on Thursday after the previous ruling coalition of 5-Star and right-wing League imploded.

But DBRS said the longstanding issue of low economic growth could remain unaddressed.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giulio Piovaccari

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below