Italy PM Conte ends debate, heads to president's palace to resign

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte leaves after addressing the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome, Italy August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrapped up a parliamentary debate on his government’s future on Tuesday and confirmed he would head straight to President Sergio Mattarella to resign.

The debate was triggered by the coalition party the far-right League, which earlier this month presented a motion of no confidence in the government and demanded snap elections. In a tactical ploy, the League withdrew its motion on Tuesday, but Conte said the move was meaningless.

“I see that the League leader Matteo Salvini lacks the courage to take responsibility for his actions. If there’s a lack of courage, don’t worry, I’ll take responsibility before the country that is watching us,” Conte told the Senate.