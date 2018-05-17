FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 17, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DBRS says 5-Star, League plans could threaten Italy's credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Ratings agency DBRS warned on Thursday that economic proposals by the anti-establishment parties that are trying to form a coalition government could threaten Italy’s sovereign credit rating.

“Developments in recent days have been disappointing,” the co-head of DBRS’ sovereign ratings department, Nichola James, said in reference to leaked draft proposals in the joint programme of the 5-Star Movement and the far-right Northern League.

James told Reuters the parties’ plans for big tax cuts and higher spending were “unlikely to be self-financing and, therefore, may threaten the continued reduction in the debt ratio that supports the current rating.”

DBRS has Italy on a BBB rating with a stable trend.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.