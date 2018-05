ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli on Tuesday did not present his cabinet list after meeting President Sergio Mattarella as had been expected, and the two will meet again on Wednesday, a spokesman said.

A member of the Italian elite military unit Cuirassiers' Regiment, who are honour guards for the Italian president, stands guard inside the Qurinal palace before Carlo Cottarelli meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

“The prime minister-designate met with the president and told him about the current situation. The two will meet again tomorrow morning,” the president’s spokesman Giovanni Grasso said.