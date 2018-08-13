FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

No risk of financial market attack in Italy, deputy PM to daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the country did not risk a financial market attack and that his government could not be “threatened” by the idea, speaking in an interview to a national daily.

FILE PHOTO: Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

“I do not see the concrete risk of this government being attacked, it is more a hope of the opposition,” Di Maio told Corriere della Sera.

He added that if “someone wants to use the markets against the government, it must be known that we cannot be threatened”.

On Sunday a senior and influential government official said that he expected speculators to attack Italian financial markets this month but the country had the resources to defend itself.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

