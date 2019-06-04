Italy's Di Maio says confident of League deal over building code

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio casts his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday he was confident of reaching a deal with his League coalition partner over a disputed new building code, which has fueled tensions within the government.

“I am sure we will come to a shared and sensible solution,” Di Maio said in a statement.

The League wants to suspend rules governing public tenders in the construction industry for two years, to kickstart building activity and stimulate the economy. But Di Maio’s 5-Star Movement sees this as a corruption risk.

5-Star Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said earlier on Tuesday that the League might be using the building code as a pretext to bring down the coalition.