Italy's League and 5-star reach deal on building code: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition parties the League and 5-Star Movement have reached a deal to end their dispute over a reform of public tender regulations, a government source said on Tuesday.

The deal came a day after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had threatened to resign unless the two parties stopped feuding over an array of issues, including the new building norms, which are aimed at boosting the lacklustre economy.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 5-Star minister had said the League might be trying to use the stalemate over the issue as a pretext to bring down the government.