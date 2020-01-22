Italy's Di Maio says resigns as head of 5-Star Movement

ROME (Reuters) - Luigi Di Maio stepped down on Wednesday as leader of Italy’s co-ruling 5-Star Movement, in a move that underlines the deep divisions in the party and adds to uncertainty for the fractious governing coalition.

“Today I am here to tender my resignation as head of the 5-Star Movement,” Di Maio told party members at an event to present a new structure of regional chiefs.

He said Vito Crimi, the head of 5-Star’s internal rules committee, would take over as caretaker until a new leader is chosen following a party congress to be held in the coming months.