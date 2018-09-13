FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 5-Star leader denies tensions with economy minister

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star leader and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday denied any tensions between his party and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and said that they were working to keep public accounts “in order”.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Italian newspapers on Thursday reported that Tria’s resignation had been put on the table as 5-Star pressured the minister to fund the party’s flagship campaign promise to create a universal income for the poor.

“I deny any threat, any ultimatum,” Di Maio told reporters while visiting a company in central Italy, according to news agencies. A spokesman confirmed the comments.

“We are working very well on a budget law that keeps the accounts in order,” Di Maio said. “There are no divisions, and on this there is the will of all the parties in the government to give Giovanni Tria a hand to reach these results.”

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Valentina Za

