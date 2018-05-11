FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 11, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's 5-star leader says government will not be a threat to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Friday that the country’s new anti-system government will not be a threat to Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio looks on during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are holding talks in a bid to form a coalition government some nine weeks after a national election ended with a hung parliament.

“It’s being called a populist government. Some have said it’s a threat to the people,” Di Maio told reporters shortly after meeting League leader Matteo Salvini. “Some say it’s a threat to Europe. Whoever sees this government as a threat to Europe perhaps sees their job in jeopardy, but it’s not Europe that’s threatened.”

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.