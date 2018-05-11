Italy's 5-star leader says government will not be a threat to Europe

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Friday that the country’s new anti-system government will not be a threat to Europe.
The far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are holding talks in a bid to form a coalition government some nine weeks after a national election ended with a hung parliament.
“It’s being called a populist government. Some have said it’s a threat to the people,” Di Maio told reporters shortly after meeting League leader Matteo Salvini. “Some say it’s a threat to Europe. Whoever sees this government as a threat to Europe perhaps sees their job in jeopardy, but it’s not Europe that’s threatened.”
