Italy's 5-star leader says government will not be a threat to Europe

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, said on Friday that the country’s new anti-system government will not be a threat to Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio looks on during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The far-right League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are holding talks in a bid to form a coalition government some nine weeks after a national election ended with a hung parliament.

“It’s being called a populist government. Some have said it’s a threat to the people,” Di Maio told reporters shortly after meeting League leader Matteo Salvini. “Some say it’s a threat to Europe. Whoever sees this government as a threat to Europe perhaps sees their job in jeopardy, but it’s not Europe that’s threatened.”