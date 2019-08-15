Italy's 5-Star not interested in new deal with League: Di Maio

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is not interested in patching up its ruling coalition with the right-wing League, party leader Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.
League chief Matteo Salvini announced last week that the coalition was unworkable and put forward a no-confidence motion in the government, but his bid for new elections has run into opposition from the other parties in parliament.
Di Maio said on Facebook that Salvini now regretted his move, “but the damage is done, everyone makes his own destiny. Good luck!”
