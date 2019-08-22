Italy's 5-Star says it is working to avoid elections

5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is working to give the country a new government and avoid snap elections, its leader Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday after meeting the head of state.

5-Star is in talks with the opposition, center-left Democratic Party (PD) over a possible new coalition after its alliance with the far-right League collapsed this month, triggering the resignation of the prime minister.

“In recent hours all the necessary contacts have been launched to find a solid (parliamentary) majority,” Di Maio told reporters after his meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.