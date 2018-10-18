Italy's 5-Star seeks 'clarification' with League over tax amnesty row

FIGLINE VALDARNO, Italy (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that a dispute with the League over a tax amnesty needed to be hammered out because it was upsetting financial markets.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

“We need a political clarification,” Di Maio told reporters in Tuscany after the two ruling parties had their first major clash over the amnesty contained in the 2019 budget.

Di Maio said a steep rise in yields on Italian government bonds on Thursday was “because markets think this government is no longer united.”