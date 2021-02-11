Italy's 5-Star showed pro-EU stance by backing Draghi: Di Maio

ROME (Reuters) - The members of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement showed “courage” and a pro-European stance by voting to back Mario Draghi’s efforts to form a government, Luigi Di Maio, foreign minister and top 5-Star politician said.

“In one of the most dramatic moments in our recent history, the 5-Star Movement has chosen the path of courage ... but above all it has chosen the European path,” Di Maio posted on Facebook minutes after 5-Star’s online ballot of its members.

The vote showed 59.3% in favour of backing Draghi, and 40.7% against, paving the way for the former European Central Bank chief to form a national unity government by the end of this week.