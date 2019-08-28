Italy's 5-Star tells president it has government deal with PD

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella shakes hands with 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio in Rome, Italy, August 28, 2019. Presidential Palace/Paolo Giandotti/Handout via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-Star Movement told the head of state on Wednesday it had reached a political deal with the opposition Democratic Party (PD) to form a new government, 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting President Sergio Mattarella, Di Maio said the new coalition should once again be led by outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“There is a political accord with the Democratic Party that Conte should be given the mandate of prime minister to try to form a long-term government,” Di Maio said.