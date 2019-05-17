Italy's Di Maio not worried over possible European sanctions

FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday he was not worried over possible EU sanctions in case of violation of fiscal rules, as he was confident European leadership would change after May 26 European elections.

“After the vote, this Europe will not exist anymore”, Di Maio said speaking to national broadcaster RAI.

Di Maio also said the government had no intention to take the country’s public debt to 140% of GDP.

Di Maio’s coalition partner Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy Prime Minister, said on Tuesday Rome should be willing to break the EU’s deficit ceiling of 3% of gross domestic product and push debt to 140% of GDP if needed to fight unemployment.