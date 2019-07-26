Italy's Di Maio says he trusts Economy Minister Tria and PM Conte

FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday he had full confidence in Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ahead of talks for the next budget.

“I fully trust Tria and Conte, because I know they will take into account our proposals,” Di Maio, who is also leader of the 5-Star Movement governing party, said on TV channel Sky Italia.

Di Maio’s coalition partner, the far-right League leader and Deputy PM Matteo Salvini, said earlier today that Tria’s job could be at risk if he does not show enough courage in reducing taxes next year.