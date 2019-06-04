Italy's Di Maio says ready to back League's core proposals: paper

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves after casting his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement wants the coalition government to survive and is ready to back two measures which are a top priority for coalition partner the League, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened to resign if his two coalition partners did not end their constant feuding.

“We’re ready to discuss the League’s proposals for a ‘flat-tax’ measure and more powers to local governments, we’ve always said ‘yes’ to these measures provided they are done in a certain way,” Di Maio told the Corriere della Sera daily. “We just need to sit down around a table and start working.”