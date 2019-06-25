EU will let Italy increase deficit if it helps economy: deputy PM

FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio presents his EU election program in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union will allow Italy to increase its deficit if it helped the country’s economy, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio was quoted as saying on Tuesday as Rome is facing a budget tussle with Brussels.

Di Maio, who leads the ruling 5 Star Movement, added that he was confident his government partner, the League party, had a clear idea on how to cover its tax cut plan.

His comments were from an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.