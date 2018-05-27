FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 27, 2018 / 6:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 5-star leader says rejection of economy minister unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday President Sergio Mattarella’s rejection the eurosceptic professor Paolo Savona as economy minister was “unacceptable”.

“It’s an institutional clash without precedent,” Di Maio said on a live-streamed Facebook video.

“What’s the point of going to vote if it’s the ratings agencies that decide?” he added.

His comments came after Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte gave up his efforts to form a government.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.