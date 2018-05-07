Italy's 5-star rules out neutral government; wants July vote

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement dismissed a call on Monday by the head of state to form a neutral government and said the country should hold a new election in July after a vote in March ended in a hung parliament.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio looks on during a news conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The 5-Star emerged as the largest single party in the March election, but all attempts to put together a coalition with its rivals have hit a brick wall, prompting President Sergio Mattarella to urge the creation of a broad unity government.

“(We have) No faith in a “neutral” government, which is synonymous with a government of technocrats. We are going to vote in July,” 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio wrote on Twitter.