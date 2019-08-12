Italy's 5-Star says not seeking deal with PD to delay elections

FILE PHOTO: 5 Star leader and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is not seeking a deal with the opposition to delay new elections, but the timing of the vote must be decided by the head of state, party chief Luigi Di Maio said on Monday.

5-Star’s erstwhile coalition partner, the far-right League, said last week it was quitting the alliance and its leader Matteo Salvini has called for snap elections.

“You will see that Italians will make the League pay for the stab in the back it has dealt Italy,” Di Maio said on Facebook.