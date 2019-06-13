Italy's Deputy PM Di Maio rules out government reshuffle: paper

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday ruled out a government reshuffle and reiterated that cutting taxes is the coalition’s priority.
The European Union moved closer on Tuesday to taking disciplinary action over Italy’s growing debt, a procedure that could saddle the country with large fines and alienate investors.
“Will do what Italians need,” Di Maio told Il Corriere della Sera in a interview when asked if the government would finance planned tax cuts by increasing its budget deficit.
Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; editing by Darren Schuettler