Italy's Deputy PM Di Maio rules out government reshuffle: paper

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves after casting his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday ruled out a government reshuffle and reiterated that cutting taxes is the coalition’s priority.

The European Union moved closer on Tuesday to taking disciplinary action over Italy’s growing debt, a procedure that could saddle the country with large fines and alienate investors.

“Will do what Italians need,” Di Maio told Il Corriere della Sera in a interview when asked if the government would finance planned tax cuts by increasing its budget deficit.