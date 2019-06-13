World News
June 13, 2019 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Deputy PM Di Maio rules out government reshuffle: paper

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves after casting his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday ruled out a government reshuffle and reiterated that cutting taxes is the coalition’s priority.

The European Union moved closer on Tuesday to taking disciplinary action over Italy’s growing debt, a procedure that could saddle the country with large fines and alienate investors.

“Will do what Italians need,” Di Maio told Il Corriere della Sera in a interview when asked if the government would finance planned tax cuts by increasing its budget deficit.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below