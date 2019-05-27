Italy's deputy PM Di Maio says EU vote will not derail government

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio leaves after casting his vote in the European election in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government will carry on without a cabinet reshuffle, Italy’s Deputy PM and leader of the 5-Star Movement, which saw its support slump in Sunday’s European parliament elections, said on Monday.

In an interview with newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, Luigi Di Maio also said that 5 Star’s result was hurt by a low turnout. The 5 Star is ready to discuss tax cuts and a minimum wage with its coalition partner the League, Di Maio added.