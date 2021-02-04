Italy's PD says it will support Draghi's bid to form a government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party (PD) will support a government led by Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said on Thursday.

“We will say yes to this challenge set out by (head of state Sergio) Mattarella ... we will present objectives rather than conditions,” Zingaretti said in advance excerpts of an interview with La7 television channel to be broadcast later on Thursday.

Former European Central Bank chief Draghi started consultations with parties on Thursday in an attempt to muster a majority in parliament. His consultations end on Saturday, after which he will report back to President Mattarella.