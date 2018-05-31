FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 3:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Economics professor Tria possible Italy economy minister: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party are considering Giovanni Tria, an economics professor, to take over the key economy minister job, two 5-Star sources said on Thursday.

Efforts by the two parties to form a coalition government broke down on Sunday when the president rejected their previous candidate for the ministry, Paolo Savona, over his criticism of the euro.

Law professor Giuseppe Conte is likely to remain the two parties’ pick for prime minister, one source said. The two parties are holding last-ditch talks to resurrect a coalition government and avert a new snap election.

Tria teaches at Rome’s Tor Vergata university.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer

