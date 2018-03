BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy is “not yet” in a political crisis and decision-makers there should be able to find a solution to their post-election deadlock, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the start of an EU summit on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a debate on the guidelines on the framework of future EU-UK relations at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“Italia is Italia,” Juncker said in English when asked about the situation. “This is an old democracy and other decision makers will find a solution to what is not yet a crisis.”