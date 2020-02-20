EU's Gentiloni does not expect government crisis in Italy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European commissioner for economic affairs and former Italian prime minister Palo Gentiloni said on Tuesday he did not foresee a government crisis in Italy, after the leader of a coalition party Matteo Renzi threatened on Wednesday a showdown in the Italian government over a contested judicial reform.

Renzi heads the small Italia Viva party, which has minimal backing in the opinion polls but has the numbers to sink Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government in parliament, and is using that leverage to try to gain greater visibility.

“I don’t think a government crisis is looming” in Italy, Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.

The ruling coalition has a slender majority in the 315-seat upper Senate and would need to sign up at least 10 new senators from other groups to make do without Italia Viva - a tough call.