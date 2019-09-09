World News
September 9, 2019 / 10:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian PM Conte says Italy wants a key role in EU reform process

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday his new government would play a key role in reforming the European Union, including supporting the completion of a banking union and revising budget rules.

In a speech to the lower house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote, Conte promised improved ties with Europe following months of conflict under his previous government.

Once fierce foes, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD) have agreed to join forces under the leadership of Conte and after the far-right League last month walked out of its coalition with 5-Star in a failed effort to trigger early elections.

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below