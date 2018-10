ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government does not want to leave the European Union or the European single currency, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Minister of Labor and Industry Luigi Di Maio speaks at the Italian Business Association Confcommercio meeting in Rome, Italy, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Earlier in the morning, Claudio Borghi, a lawmaker of the ruling coalition, has said Italy would enjoy more favorable economic conditions if it were outside the euro zone.