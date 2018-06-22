FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 7:11 AM / in 2 hours

Italy euro exit would solve problems, but not government's plan: League lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s exit from the single currency would solve many of the country’s problems, but it is not part of the current government’s plans, a top lawmaker in the far-right League party said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Protestors cast their shadows over an European flag during a pro-EU demonstration as European Union leaders meet in downtown Rome, Italy, March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

“I am and remain convinced that for Italy recovering monetary sovereignty would be positive and would solve many of the country’s problems,” Claudio Borghi, the president of the lower house budget committee, told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

However “you need a parliamentary majority which today isn’t there,” he added. The League does not govern alone but in a coalition with the 5-Star Movement. The government “does not want to exit the euro”, he repeated.

News of Borghi’s appointment to the budget committee and the naming of another euroskeptic League member, Alberto Bagnai, to head the Senate finance committee prompted a sell-off of Italian bonds, stocks and the euro on Thursday.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak

