Italy's exit from euro not priority for League party: senator

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s exit from Europe’s single currency is not among the priorities of the far-right League party, which is in talks to form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, a top League senator said on Thursday.

“The European Monetary Union is destined to fail... It makes no sense,” Senator Alberto Bagnai, a League eurosceptic economist elected in March, told reporters. But he then added: “Exiting the euro is not at the top of our list of priorities.”

“Our top priority is helping growth,” Bagnai said, adding that the League wanted to increase the budget deficit to help achieve this. “The goal to balance the budget has destroyed our economy.”

The League and 5-Star, after 9 weeks of stalemate, said on Thursday they had made “significant steps” toward forming a government.