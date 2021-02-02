Italy lower house speaker says mediation with coalition parties failed

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the lower house of parliament Roberto Fico speaks during a news conference at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy January 29, 2021. Paolo Giandotti/Italian Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said on Tuesday he had failed in his efforts to mediate between the feuding coalition allies and forge a new coalition.

“At this stage there are still differences between the parties. As a result I have not seen a willingness to form a coalition,” Fico said after meeting Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.

The small Italia Viva party led by former premier Matteo Renzi, who triggered the crisis, said the talks broke up because of disagreements over on an array of issues including health spending, education and infrastructure projects.