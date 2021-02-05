Italy's Forza Italia says will back a Draghi government

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s centre-right Forza Italia party said on Friday it will give its full backing to the efforts of Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi to form a government.

President Sergio Mattarella has asked the former European Central Bank chief to try to put together an administration after the previous coalition collapsed amidst party infighting.

“Forza Italia expects a high level executive that is capable of representing to the utmost the unity of the country,” Antonio Tajani, deputy to the party’s leader Silvio Berlusconi, told reporters after meeting Draghi.

Tajani said the party wanted a broad, cross-party parliamentary coalition to get behind a “government of the best”.