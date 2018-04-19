Italy Forza Italia lawmaker says won't support 5-Star-League government

ROME (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party will not offer external support to a coalition of the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, a senior Forza Italia lawmaker said on Thursday.

Italy held an inconclusive election on March 4 and efforts since then to put together a government have got nowhere, with the 5-Star adamant in its rejection of the League’s longstanding partners, including Forza Italia.

The 5-Star’s leader Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday he saw some chance of forming a government just with the League, but with external support from Forza Italia, allowing a possible breakthrough in the coalition talks.

However, Forza Italia parliamentarian Renato Brunetta told Reuters there had been no breakthrough. “Absolutely nothing has changed in the centre-right’s position,” he said. Forza Italia will not give external support to a League and 5-Star government.”