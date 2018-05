PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that he hopes Italy will respect its commitments to the European Union.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a meeting on the International Partnership against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons, in Paris, France, May 18, 2018. Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool via Reuters

“The Italians voted and made their choice, I hope the Italian will be faithful to their history,” Le Drian told France’s LCI television.