May 22, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

France warns future Italy government against 'going it alone' in the EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau on Tuesday cautioned Italy’s future government against acting like a lone rider in the European union.

“Our destinies are intimately bound and it is note possible nor desirable to go it alone in Europe,” Loiseau said during a question and answer session in the French parliament.

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League are in the process of forming a government after reaching a coalition pact aimed at ending months of deadlock after inconclusive elections on March 4.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough

