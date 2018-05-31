FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
May 31, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Italy's Conte nominated PM, to present list of ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president on Thursday asked little-known law professor Giuseppe Conte to form a government for the second time in eight days, but this time he immediately accepted and said he would shortly give the president his list of ministers.

The cabinet will be sworn in on Friday at 4 p.m. in Rome (1400 GMT), a presidential official, Ugo Zampetti, said.

After being sworn in, Conte will seek votes of confidence in parliament, where his coalition backers — the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement — have majorities have in both houses.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

