Italy's Conte won't hook up again with Italia Viva if it quits cabinet - source

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wearing a protective face mask gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the government's new anti-COVID-19 measures in the Christmas period, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will not try to forge a new government with the Italia Viva coalition party if it follows through on a threat to quit the cabinet, a source in Conte’s office said on Tuesday.

Italia Viva, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, has said it might withdraw its two ministers at a cabinet slated for later in the day in protest at various issues, including Conte’s plans for spending billions of euros of European Union funds.

Without Italia Viva’s backing, Conte would not have a working majority in parliament and would need to find support elsewhere to stay in office.