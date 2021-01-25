Italy's prime minister close to resignation, aims at creating new government: papers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is close to resigning to then later form a new government that can count on a wider majority, national dailies reported on Monday.
“My aim is to find an agreement that gives a clear political perspective to the government until the end of the term”, Conte said, according to the La Repubblica newspaper.
After surviving a vote in the Senate on Tuesday, Conte appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers outside the coalition to join his minority government’s ranks but few have responded.
The premier needs a majority to push through legislation to tackle one of Europe’s worst coronavirus epidemics and the economic crisis it has triggered.
Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulia Segreti
