Italy's prime minister close to resignation, aims at creating new government: papers

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks as he holds a news conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 11, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is close to resigning to then later form a new government that can count on a wider majority, national dailies reported on Monday.

“My aim is to find an agreement that gives a clear political perspective to the government until the end of the term”, Conte said, according to the La Repubblica newspaper.

After surviving a vote in the Senate on Tuesday, Conte appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers outside the coalition to join his minority government’s ranks but few have responded.

The premier needs a majority to push through legislation to tackle one of Europe’s worst coronavirus epidemics and the economic crisis it has triggered.