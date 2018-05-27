FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 27, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's 5-star leader says president should be impeached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s 5-star leader Luigi Di Maio on Sunday said President Sergio Mattarella should be impeached for betraying the state because of his rejection of a eurosceptic as economy minister.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to media after a meeting with Italy's Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

“We were a few steps away from forming a government, and we were stopped because in our cabinet there was a minister who criticized the EU,” Di Maio said in an interview on RAI state television.

“I want this institutional crisis to be taken to parliament... and the president tried,” he added, specifying the charges would made under article 90 of the constitution.

Under that article, the president would be voted on “for high treason or attacking the constitution” by all members of parliament. If a simple majority votes in favor, the constitutional court would then be called to decide whether to impeach or not.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.