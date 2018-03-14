Italy's League says won't desert center-right partners in government talks

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s euroskeptic League will only try to form a government alongside the center-right coalition partners with whom it won the most seats at a March 4 election, the group’s leader said on Wednesday.

The League unexpectedly overtook former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!) to become the biggest party on the right wing, but no one party or group got enough seats to form a working majority.

Salvini rebuffed speculation the League could team up unilaterally with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which emerged from the vote as the biggest single party.

“There is no chance of a government deal between the League and a party outside the center-right,” he told the foreign press club in Rome. He also ruled out forming any coalition with the center-left Democratic Party (PD).