Italy's Salvini says nothing should change in government after EU vote

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of far-right League party Matteo Salvini holds a crucifix as he speaks during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday nothing should change in the coalition government after his League party overtook its partner, the 5-Star Movement, in the European parliamentary election.

“As far as I am concerned, nothing should change at the national level,” Salvini told reporters after initial results suggested the League would take around 32% of the vote against just 19% for 5-Star — an almost exact inversion of the 2018 national election result.

Salvini said he would not seek any additional government posts for his party in the wake of the EU vote, but would look to change European Union politics in Brussels.