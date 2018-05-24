Italy's League chief pushes for eurosceptic economy minister Savona

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of the far-right League, a key partner in Italy’s nascent coalition government, insisted on Thursday that eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona should be named economy minister.

Matteo Salvini said on Facebook that Savona, a former banker and industry minister as long ago as 1993, had an “impeccable” record, but “it seems that some people don’t want him.”

“I hope to have professor Savona by my side” in the government, Salvini added.

Salvini said he had “no doubts” that Savona, who has called Italy’s entry in the euro a “historic error”, was the right person to have in the government to try to re-negotiate the European Union’s fiscal rules.