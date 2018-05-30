Italy's League chief cool on 5-Star proposal to relegate Savona

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s far-right League gave a cool reception on Wednesday to a proposal by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to launch a government together while ditching their contested candidate for economy minister.

In televised comments to party supporters, League chief Matteo Salvini did not directly answer an appeal by 5-Star that the two parties give an alternative role in government to Paolo Savona, while finding a new economy minister.

“I hope we can launch a government, we’ll see in the coming hours,” Salvini said.

However, in an apparent reference to the proposal by 5-Star head Luigi Di Maio, he added an analogy between ministers and footballers: “if someone is a goalkeeper he has to play as goalkeeper, if someone is a striker he has to play as a striker.”

5-Star and the League proposed Savona as economy minister in a coalition that seemed poised to take office last week, but the head of state vetoed Savona due to his views on the euro, leading to renewed political uncertainty.