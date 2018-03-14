Italy's League says open to any government without Democratic Party

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s euroskeptic League said on Wednesday he was open to forming any sort of coalition government so long as it did not include the Democratic Party (PD), which has ruled for the past five years.

FILE PHOTO: Northern League party leader Matteo Salvini talks during a news conference, the day after Italy's parliamentary elections, in Milan, Italy March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

“Barring the PD, everything is possible,” Matteo Salvini said at Rome’s foreign press club.

The League is the biggest party in a right-wing coalition including former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!), which won the most seats at a March 4 election.

However, no party or group won an outright majority, leaving Salvini jockeying for power with the 5-Star Movement, which emerged as the biggest individual party.

Salvini reiterated his party’s long-held position that the euro was a “flawed currency”, adding: “The only irreversible thing is death, not a currency.”