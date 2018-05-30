FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 30, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's League says would not block emergency solutions: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s far-right League party will not block rapid political solutions that would allow the country to handle possible emergencies, but it wants an election as soon as possible, a source from the party said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

“At this point, we will not block rapid solutions capable of managing emergencies, but we must let Italians express themselves again as soon as possible,” the source said.

The source did not explain what was meant by “emergencies”, though financial markets have been in turmoil over the continuing political uncertainty.

Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.