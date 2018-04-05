Italy's League seeks stable govt, hopes for 5-Star deal

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s far-right League wants to forge a stable government with its centre-right allies, and is looking to work with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

“We’re not thinking about temporary governments, or improvised governments,” Salvini told reporters after meeting President Sergio Mattarella, who is meeting all the political forces following inconclusive national elections last month.

“With the numbers at hand, if we want a government that will last, it (must) involve the 5-Star,” said Salvini, whose League party formed a pre-electoral pact with other conservative forces that emerged as the single largest bloc at the March 4 vote.

Salvini added that he planned formal talks with party leaders next week.